Lucknow woman booked for assaulting cab driver

LUCKNOW An FIR was registered against a woman in her twenties on Monday after a video purportedly showing her assaulting a cab driver at a traffic signal near Awadh crossing here went viral on social media.

The action came a day after the Krishnanagar police issued a challan to the cab driver and two of his relatives for breach of peace, after an altercation with the woman.

The incident occurred on Saturday when cab driver Sahadat Ali stopped his cab before the woman who was crossing the road near Awadh crossing. Apparently enraged over it, the woman started beating him after pulling him out of the cab before a traffic cop. Subsequently, the police penalised Sahadat and two of his relatives.

However, when the CCTV footage of the incident went viral on Monday, several people took to social media to say that the driver was not at fault, yet he was assaulted by the woman in public. They also demanded immediate arrest of the woman.

The cab driver filed a police complaint against the woman and wrote to the commissioner of police DK Thakur, alleging that he was also harassed by the police. Thakur sought a report from Krishnanagar police station on the matter.

Additional deputy commissioner of police, central, Chiranjeev Nath Sinha said “We have lodged an FIR under Sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) 427(mischief causing damage to the amount of ₹50) of the IPC against the woman, Priyadarshini Narayan, and have started investigation.”

However, the officer declined to comment on the cab driver’s allegation that he was harassed by the police. “The complaint is being looked into and suitable action will be taken,” said Sinha.