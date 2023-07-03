Viral Video: Jilted lover chases woman for 1.5 km, assaults her with helmet

LUCKNOW Exposing the administration’s tall claims on women’s safety, a 25-year-old woman was allegedly chased by a 27-year-old man for 1.5 kilometres in broad day light under Saadatganj police station limits in Lucknow. The accused, identified as Sadman Abdul, didn’t stop here and went on to assault the woman in full public view. For representation only (HT Photo)

The incident, which took place on June 26, came to light only after its video went viral on social media. In the purported video of the incident, the accused can be heard hurling abuses. According to Anjani Kumar Mishra, SHO, Saadatganj police station, Sadman has been arrested after the woman got an FIR lodged against him on Saturday.

The complainant told police that she had gone to visit Balaji temple in the Saadatganj area, along with her elder brother on a scooter, when the accused approached her and then started tailing the two-wheeler. The accused then overtook the scooter and hurled abuses at her. When she tried to resist, the accused slapped her and even banged her head on a helmet a few times.

Meanwhile, the accused also assaulted the woman’s brother when he tried to defend her. As the woman cried for help and nearby people began to assemble, the accused fled from the spot. “She kept the situation to herself for five days and urged her brother not to tell her family about it after the accused warned of consequences if the matter went to the police,” said cops.

“However, a video of the accused went viral in which he was seen using foul language for the woman. She got to know about the video from one of his relatives. Subsequently, she got an FIR filed on Saturday,” said the woman in her complaint. “Both were known to each other and the matter is being investigated. The accused has been arrested and we’re trying to fetch more details from him,” added SHO Saadatganj.

