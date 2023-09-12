Lucknow Zoo hosts conference on animal health; prepares for big cat photo exhibition

LUCKNOW The Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Garden in Lucknow organised a state-level conference and established a health advisory committee to deliberate on measures for improving the well-being of the zoo’s animals, as per a press release issued by zoo authorities. Furthermore, the zoo is gearing up to showcase a photo exhibition featuring big cats on its premises this Thursday. The zoo is gearing up to showcase a photo exhibition featuring big cats on its premises this Thursday. (HT Photo)

During the conference, which was attended by officials from prominent zoo authorities within the state and the state’s animal husbandry department, it was unanimously agreed that all animals within the zoo must receive timely vaccinations. Director of Lucknow Zoo, Aditi Sharma, highlighted the importance of preparing a schedule for each zoo inhabitant to ensure that vaccination dates are not overlooked.

Additionally, a team of veterinarians will be assembled to oversee the health assessments of the animals. A directive was issued to maintain a vigilant stance on the cleanliness and hygiene within the animal enclosures. Attendees also reached a consensus on the necessity of establishing more wildlife exchange programs with zoos and animal reserves across the country, among other decisions related to animal health.

In conjunction with its commitment to wildlife preservation, the zoo will host a photo exhibition on Wednesday afternoon. This exhibition, titled “Campaign to Unite Big Cats,” aims to raise awareness about several endangered big cat species on the brink of extinction, with a specific focus on tigers and other large felines.