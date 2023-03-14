Lucknow’s Aishbagh residents allege gas leak from factory, complain of difficulty in breathing

Lucknow The residents of Bharatpuri Colony Phase 2 in city’s Aishbagh area have complained of gas leakage from Manali Pigment Private Limited, situated in Bazarkhala Mill Area. Area locals allege that the gas leakage has been going on for two days while adding that the factory is operating in a residential area against the norms. Area locals allege that the gas leakage has been going on for two days. (Representational photo)

The alleged leakage of chlorine gas started in the area around 5 am on Sunday. On receiving information, police ordered the factory owner to shut it down. However, the locals claim that the factory was operated on Monday as well and the gas leakage took place again. Several locals complained of burning sensation in their eyes and difficulty in breathing due to the alleged release of chlorine gas.

To investigate the claims, teams from the department of industries, pollution control board, and other departments inspected the factory on Monday. However, locals alleged that the movement of goods continued in the factory despite the inspection.

A three-member team -- led by Vinod Kumar, assistant environmental engineer of the Pollution Control Board -- inspected the premises and directed factory owner Manmohan Agarwal to raise the height of the chimney. Residents say that the administration has already given a notice to remove factories from the Mill Road and Aishbagh area but even after the expiration of the lease, owners continue to operate the factory here.

According to additional commissioner of police, Chiranjeev Nath Sinha, the police team inspected the entire factory and directed its owners to shut down operations. A detailed report has been prepared and sent to the joint police commissioner and district administration. The report highlights ignorance of safety standards by the factory management.