Ludhiana: 15-yr-old boy arrested for harassing 16-yr-old girl
Days after availing bail in a case of abducting a 16-year-old girl on the pretext of marriage, a 15-year-old boy was arrested for putting up posters with pictures he had clicked with the girl in the past at Kaudi village in Khanna.
The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of the victim’s mother. The woman stated that the boy had abducted her minor daughter on the pretext of the marriage a few months ago. After an FIR was lodged against the boy, police arrested him and sent him to a juvenile home.
The woman added that the boy had come out from jail on bail a few days ago and started harassing her daughter. Her daughter alleged that the boy used to stalk her and even tried to force her to marry him.
On Thursday, the boy made posters of pictures of himself and the girl which had been clicked in the past and pasted them on the walls of the village.
Based on the complaint, the Khanna Sadar police arrested him and he was sent to a juvenile home after being produced before a court.
ASI Amar Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under Sections 354 (stalking), 294 (obscene acts and songs), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of IPC has been lodged against the boy.
-
Prayagraj: Inaugural Bharat Gaurav train to arrive in Sangam city on June 26
Inaugural Bharat Gaurav train, which connects Ramayana circuit destinations in India and Nepal, would be arriving in Sangam city on the night of June 26, informed North Central Railway officials. After departing from Delhi's Safdarjung railway on June 21, the train arrived at Janakpur Dham, Nepal on June 23. The Indian government launched this initiative to connect all of the major locations associated with Lord Ram and Sita and create the Ramayana Circuit.
-
Ludhiana: Man’s decomposing body found stuffed in gunny bag
The body of a man who appears to be around 45 years old was found stuffed inside a gunny bag at field in Gehlewal village on Friday. Locals informed the police about the foul smell emanating from the gunny bag. The Basti Jodhewal police suspect that the man was murdered at least five days ago. His limbs were tied with a piece of rope and the body was found decomposing and eaten by maggots.
-
Uttar Pradesh aims to plant 35 cr saplings this year, 175 cr in next 5 years
With an aim to plant 35 crore saplings across the state this year, Uttar Pradesh aims to launch its plantation drive from July 1, said a press statement from the state government on Friday. Chairing a high-level review meeting, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that with the spirit of the Indian culture of nature conservation, there is a need to take forward the tree plantation campaign as a mass movement.
-
Major blaze destroys garment shop in Ludhiana
A major fire broke out at a garments store, Lucky Towel House, on Chaar Khamba Road in Model Town on Friday morning. A short-circuit is suspected to be the reason behind the fire and no casualty was reported from the spot. As per information, the fire broke out at around 10.15 am , around 15 minutes after the store was opened by the owner.
-
Prayagraj: French Ambassador visits Allahabad University, holds talks with VC on possible collaborations
Ambassador of France to India Emmanuel Lenain visited Allahabad University, on Friday. On his maiden visit to this over 135-year-old university of the country, the Ambassador held discussions with the vice-chancellor, Prof Sangita Srivastava, about the academic exchange programmes and how students and faculty members of AU and those from higher educational institutions in France can benefit from each other. He also visited the historical Vizianagaram Hall located at the Science faculty of AU.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics