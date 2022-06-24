Ludhiana: 15-yr-old boy arrested for harassing 16-yr-old girl

Days after availing bail in a case of abducting a 16-year-old girl on the pretext of marriage, a 15-year-old boy was arrested for putting up posters with pictures he had clicked with the girl in the past at Kaudi village in Khanna.

The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of the victim’s mother. The woman stated that the boy had abducted her minor daughter on the pretext of the marriage a few months ago. After an FIR was lodged against the boy, police arrested him and sent him to a juvenile home.

The woman added that the boy had come out from jail on bail a few days ago and started harassing her daughter. Her daughter alleged that the boy used to stalk her and even tried to force her to marry him.

On Thursday, the boy made posters of pictures of himself and the girl which had been clicked in the past and pasted them on the walls of the village.

Based on the complaint, the Khanna Sadar police arrested him and he was sent to a juvenile home after being produced before a court.

ASI Amar Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under Sections 354 (stalking), 294 (obscene acts and songs), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of IPC has been lodged against the boy.