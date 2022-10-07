Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana | 6 booked for murder bid on 2 brothers

Ludhiana | 6 booked for murder bid on 2 brothers

others
Published on Oct 07, 2022 12:35 AM IST

The accused attempted murder on two brothers at a panchayat meeting in Kaunke Kalan village, Jagraon, Ludhiana

A case of attempt to murder has been registered against Jethu Singh, his son Amritpal Singh, Gurdeep Singh, Hardeep Singh, Dharampal Singh and Sukhwinder Singh alias Golu for attacking two brothers in Kaunke Kalan village, Jagraon, Ludhiana. (HT FILE)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Two brothers suffered severe injuries after they were attacked with sharp weapons by a man, his son and four others at a panchayat meeting in Kaunke Kalan village, Jagraon.

A case of attempt to murder has been registered against Jethu Singh, his son Amritpal Singh, Gurdeep Singh, Hardeep Singh, Dharampal Singh and Sukhwinder Singh alias Golu.

The complainant, Hardev Singh, stated in his police complaint that his brother Santokh and Amritpal had gotten into a spat on September 26 and the matter was later raised at the panchayat meeting on September 29. He said that during the meeting, Amritpal and Jethu Singh attacked them.

Hardev added that during the clash, Golu stabbed Santokh in the stomach with a kirpan while Gurdeep stabbed him on the thigh with a sharp weapon.

Sub-inspector Lakhvir Singh, in-charge at Kaunke Kalan police post, said that a case under Sections 307, 324, 323, 148, 149, 506 of Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at Jagraon sadar police station.

Friday, October 07, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
