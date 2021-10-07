Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana: 7 juvenile home inmates booked for smuggling tobacco items
Ludhiana: 7 juvenile home inmates booked for smuggling tobacco items

Published on Oct 07, 2021 02:03 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Shimlapuri police have booked seven inmates of a juvenile observation home located in Shimlapuri, after recovering tobacco products, including cigarettes, Biri, and Jarda from there.

The FIR was lodged on the complaint lodged by Tarun Aggarwal, superintendent of the observation home.

According to Aggarwal, the staff had recovered a packet each of cigarettes, biri, and jarda within the home. During the investigation, it was revealed that the seven inmates were involved in the crime, he added.

Aggarwal added that the inmates’ supplier used to throw the contraband from over the boundary wall of the observation house.

ASI Ajmer Singh, investigating officer, said that a case under Sections 42 and 52-A of the Prison Act was registered against the accused and their unidentified accomplices.

“The accused will be questioned about their accomplices. We’ll trace them soon,” he said.

