Ludhiana | Audiences back in theatre halls with renewed zeal: Rajit Kapur
After a two-year break due to Covid, theatre lovers are back to watching live performances with a renewed zeal, said veteran Rajit Kapur, who is the lead actor in the play “The Siddhus of Upper Juhu” which was staged at Guru Nanak auditorium on Saturday.
Kapur, a National Award-winning actor, first shot to fame with his performance in the 80s Doordarshan programme Byomkesh Bakshi in which he played a detective. “I am a theatre artist first, then an actor in films. Theatre and film artists have different lifestyles, as discipline is a must in the former,” he added.
He said the play brings to fore the chaos and stress of city life faced by a middle-aged couple living in their sea-facing apartment in Mumbai’s rich suburb. The 90-minute play has been directed by Rahul-Da Cunha and was organised by Ludhiana Sanskritik Samagam. Kapur plays the role of Balvinder Sidhu aka Bubbles, a middle-aged finance executive and Shernaz Patel plays his Parsi wife Behroze.
The play, which has already been staged in places like Singapore, Dubai and Sydney, will also be performed in Amritsar, which is Rajit’s birthplace. Da Cunha, Kapur and Patel had performed together in the Rage Theatre Group in 1992.
Kapur also addressed a press conference with other members of the cast including Patel, Meera Khurana, Kajali Sharma and Prince Kanwal before the performance.
Kapur, who also performed in Chandigarh on Friday, said he is visiting Ludhiana after almost 18 years. He added that schools and theatres in Chandigarh have developed a disciplined culture of plays and Punjab Naatshala in Amritsar also hosts them regularly, most of which are rooted in Punjab.
He said people of Ludhiana should also take the initiative because it is never too late. He added that theatre and other art forms should be nurtured in the early years of life and be a mandatory part of extra-curricular activities at the school level.
Talking about the outstanding performance of South Indian movies compared to mainstream Bollywood, he said, “Films made in south have excelled because of better scripting and also because people are more disciplined”
Talking about the rise of OTT platforms, Shernaz Patel, who made her debut with the play Diary of Anne Frank in 1984, said, “Most actors on OTT platforms are from theatre and have been putting on great performances, as they are trained in teamwork, discipline, focus, character building, and live voice modulation on stage.”
Prince Kanwal, who portrays the role of Rajit’s brother, said, “It is a general perception that only those who cannot achieve anything else get into theatre, which is wrong and needs to be changed.”
-
Barmer crash: Fighter pilot Advitiya Bal cremated with full military honours
Amid intense sloganeering, the mortal remains of 26-year-old flight lieutenant Advitiya Bal were cremated with full military honours near Adivitya's' native village Jinder Mehlu on the Indo-Pak border in RS Pura sector in Jammu district on Saturday. Flight lieutenant Bal and wing commander Mohit Rana of Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, were killed when in a MiG-21 aircraft at Rajasthan's Barmer on Thursday evening.
-
600 pilgrims leave for Amarnath cave shrine
Nearly 600 pilgrims left the Yatri Niwas base camp at Bhagwati Nagar for the cave shrine of Amarnath in the south Kashmir Himalayas on Saturday. Senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic) Shabir Malik said that following improvement in the weather, the 270- km long Jammu-Srinagar national highway was opened for traffic without any major hiccups.
-
Kargil war: Point 5140 named ‘Gun Hill’
To commemorate the victory of Indian armed forces and pay tribute to the supreme sacrifice of the gunners in 'Operation Vijay', Point 5140 at Drass in Kargil has been christened as 'Gun Hill', a defence spokesman said on Saturday. On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of 'Operation Vijay', declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle with Pakistani troops on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.
-
AAP stages protests against inflation, GST on food items in HP
The Himachal Pradesh unit of the Aam Aadmi Party staged a protest against unrelenting inflation and Goods and Service Tax on food items outside the deputy commissioner's office in Shimla on Saturday. Addressing the protestors, aAP state president Surjeet Thakur said that the government has tried to take away the right of food from the people of the country, especially the poor, by imposing GST on food items such as flour, lentils, rice, and milk and curd.
-
On visit to his home turf Seraj, Jai Ram doles out sops
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for developmental projects worth ₹59.26 crore in Seraj assembly constituency of Mandi district on Saturday. The projects of which foundation stones were laid included the ₹30.2 crore 50-bedded integrated AYUSH hospital at Dheem in Janjehli, ₹2.19 crore lift irrigation scheme for Majhakhal, Janehar, Bakhalwar and Jarol village and ₹1.39 crore flow-irrigation scheme at Bungrail Chowk in Tehsil Thunag.
