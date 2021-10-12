Ludhiana Basketball Academy teams win state junior championship

Both girls’ and boys’ basketball teams of the Ludhiana Basketball Academy (LBA) won the 72nd Punjab State Junior Basketball Championship held in Khanna on Sunday.

LBA teams are different than the Ludhiana district basketball teams.

LBA boys’ team defeated Patiala by 86-63 points. LBA girls’ team beat Kapurthala by 50-27 points.

While in the boys’ category, the Patiala team was the runner-up, Kapurthala secured the second spot in the girls’ category.

Jalandhar boys’ team and Ludhiana district girls’ team bagged the third spot in their respective categories.

Gurminder Singh Lally, chairman, Improvement Trust, and Uma Datt Sharma, principal, Senior Secondary School, Khanna, along with Teja Singh Dhaliwal, general secretary of Punjab Basketball Association, distributed prizes.

While congratulating the winners and all the participants, Yurinder Singh Hayer, IPS and senior vice president of PBA, appreciated the hard work of district-level coaches of Punjab.