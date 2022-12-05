Ludhiana: Curb pink bollworm menace during off-season, says PAU V-C

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) vice-chancellor Dr Satbir Singh Gosal has urged cotton growers to manage pink bollworm (PBW) during off season to reduce carryover of this pest to the next season cotton crop.

In the six to seven years, the incidents of pink bollworm infecting Bt cotton in Central and Southern India and now it has attained the status of major pest in North India as well, he observed.

“During 2021, the incidence of pink bollworm ranging from 0-90% was reported from almost all major districts of cotton belt of Punjab including Bathinda, Fazilka, Mansa, Muktsar, Moga, Barnala, Sangrur, and Faridkot,” he said.

Notably, pink bollworms survive only on cotton crops under the North Indian conditions and incidents can be curtailed in the subsequent season.

An analysis of Punjab Mandi Board data shows cotton witnessed the slowest arrival in Punjab mandis in the last five years even as the average rate is the highest since 2018.

The arrival of the cash crop in Punjab this season has seen a drop by more than four times in 2021 when more than 9 lakh quinttal arrived in the market by November 30. The state is expected to have produced 20 lakh quintal against 29 lakh quintal produced in the 2021-22 kharif season.

Principal entomologist Dr Vijay Kumar emphasised on curbing the incidents of pink bollworm in the coming season, adding that the carryover of the pest during winter season is the “weak link” that should be targeted for its management.

“The old stack of previous year crop carrying unopened or half-opened bolls infested with pink bollworm play a major role in the next year or coming year field infestation,” he added.

Addressing the management strategies, he said the movement of cotton sticks carrying unopened or half-opened bolls from the infested areas to the new areas should be strictly avoided.

“After the final picking, the cotton sticks of PBW infested cotton field should be shredded in the field itself with the help of shredder before sowing the next crop to kill the larvae. Allow sheep, goats and other farm animals into cotton fields to feed on plant debris and unopened bolls,” he advised.

Further, Dr Kumar suggested against stalking cotton sticks under the shade or in the field, adding, “Beet the sticks on ground to dislodge the pink bollworm larvae surviving in the unopened bolls and stalk the cotton stick vertically away from the fields. Consume/ destroy the sticks by mid-March and if possible.”

Stating that cotton ginning mills could also perform a key role in reducing or increasing the pest attack in the next season, he advised that prevention of spread of pink bollworm adults from cotton ginning mills should be done by covering the cotton in ginning mills with polythene sheets.

“Seed-cotton movement from pink bollworm infested areas should be prevented to cotton ginneries operating in non-pink bollworm infestation areas All the seed-cotton should be ginned by the end of March and waste may be destroyed immediately,” he stressed.

Dr Kumar impressed upon the farmers to remain vigilant and contact Krishi Vigyan Kendras or Farm Advisory Service Centres or Regional Research Stations of PAU or department of agriculture and farmers’ welfare, Punjab, if any incidence of pink bollworm on Bt cotton is observed.