Ludhiana DC reiterates commitment for smooth, hassle-free paddy procurement

Deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma reviewed the ongoing procurement of paddy in the district on Monday.

He stated that the state government will lift every single grain of paddy in a smooth and hassle-free manner during the ongoing procurement season. He further said that the district administration had made elaborate arrangements to ensure that the farmers’ harvest is lifted from the grain markets promptly and that they don’t face any problem while selling their produce.

All sub-divisional magistrates and chiefs of all procurement agencies have been asked to personally supervise the paddy procurement operations.

Sharma said that that to date, a total of 90,996 metric tonnes (MT) paddy has arrived in the markets this procurement season, out of which 82,726 MT has already been procured by various agencies including, Pungrain, Markfed, Punsup, Punjab State Warehouse Corporation, and FCI.

Payments worth ₹117.85 crore have been made to the farmers, he added.

The DC said that around 17.53 lakh MT paddy is expected to arrive in the grain markets and that 17.28 lakh MT was procured in the district in the last procurement season.

He also appealed to the farmers to restrain from burning paddy straw, which causes a major environmental hazard.

District food, civil supplies, and controller (DFSC) west Surinder Kumar Beri, DFSC East Harveen Kaur, and district mandi officer Davinder Singh, were present.