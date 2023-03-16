Ludhiana DMCH student secures 24th position in NEET PG Exam 2023

Bringing laurels to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), Yashan Sharma, a 23-year-old intern from the institute’s 2017 MBBS batch secured the 24th rank in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for postgraduates (NEET PG) 2023. Yashan Sharma, the 23-year-old intern from DMCH Ludhiana 2017 MBBS batch, (HT Photo)

Sharma scored 696 marks out of 800 in the exam that saw as many 2,08,898 candidates appear in 2023. The test had been conducted on March 5, 2023..

Heaping praise on Sharma, Principal Dr Sandeep Puri said, “It is a delightful moment for every institution and their teachers when their students achieve such remarkable success and being placed in the top-25 in NEET PG Exam.”

Speaking of his foray into medicine, Sharma said, “I come from a family with no doctors, so being the first in my family was itself a remarkable thing for me. It is one of the best moments of my life as my hard work and relentless efforts have paid off.”

“I was overjoyed and excited beyond limits when results were announced,” an elated Sharma said, while thanking his family for being continuous guiding light and source of his strength.

While sharing his preparations, the 23-year-old said he emphasised on self-study and would dedicate eight to nine hours to the same every day.

An intern at the DMCH for the last 9 months, Sharma said his parents were on cloud nine when he informed them about his achievement. His father, Sunil Sharma, is employed at a hosiery factory unit, while his mother Babita Sharma is a homemaker.