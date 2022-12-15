Ludhiana East MLA inaugurates streets constructed with interlocking tiles

MLA (Ludhiana East) Daljit Singh Grewal inaugurated streets constructed with interlocking tiles in Prem Vihar mohalla of Ward Number 13.

Addressing the residents, the MLA said, “Previous governments had greatly surpassed the Eastern constituency in terms of development. The previous Congress government of the state had made many claims of development in the constituency, but in reality, the claims are clearly hollow.”

The MLA assured the residents that the Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) will fulfil its promises for the development of the constituency on a priority basis.

More news in brief

District logs two more dengue cases, no Covid case

Ludhiana The district logged two fresh dengue cases on Thursday. Of the 1,070 confirmed cases this season, 806 have been reported from urban areas. The health department’s anti-larvae teams on Thursday visited as many as 897 houses and inspected 1,482 containers. Meanwhile, the district recorded no fresh Covid case for the third consecutive day. As many as 1,10,608 patients have recovered so far and 3,018 succumbed to the virus. On Thursday, 73 more samples were collected by the health department.

Workshop held for bulk waste generators

Ludhiana A workshop was held for bulk generators at the municipal corporation’s (MC) Zone B and D office on Thursday, directing them to dispose of waste in their premises or face action. Over 60 bulk waste generators, including the owners of hotels, factories, marriage palaces, schools etc, attended the workshop. The civic body officials said establishments generating over 100kg waste on a daily basis fall under the category of bulk waste generators. As per the Solid Waste Management rules 2016, waste generators are responsible to dispose of the waste generated in their premises, failing which they can attract a challan, ranging from ₹500 to ₹25,000.

Surprise inspection to ensure quality of pesticides

Ludhiana Acting on the guidelines of the department of agriculture and farmers’ welfare, Punjab government, Raj Kumar, joint director, plant protection, conducted surprise inspections at pesticide stores in the district on Thursday. Samples of 20 pesticides and 9 fertilizers were collected for quality testing. Chief agriculture officer, Ludhiana, Amanjit Singh, said action will be taken against the violating companies under the Insecticide Act and Fertilizer Control Order.