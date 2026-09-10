Ludhiana: Illegal de-addiction centre busted in Khanna, 55 rescued

Khanna police have busted an illegally operated drug de-addiction centre being run in a house in Ghungrali Rajputan village, sealing the facility and safely evacuating around 55 people staying there. During the raid the police also recovered 15 gm heroin from two operators of the de-addiction centre. The accused have been identified as Pawandeep Singh and Jaswinder Singh, both residents of Ghungrali Rajputan. The police arranged for medical care and shifted people to government de-addiction and rehabilitation centres. (HT File)

Police said the action was conducted by Sadar Khanna police. The police arranged for their medical care and shifted them to government de-addiction and rehabilitation centres for further treatment.

Superintendent of police (SP, D) Rakesh Yadav said an FIR had been registered at Sadar Khanna police station in connection with the recovery and illegal operation.

The case has been registered under section 21 of the NDPS Act and sections 115 (2), 127 (2), 318 (4), 351 (2) and 61 (2) of the BNS.

The police are now investigating how the centre was being operated, who was backing the illegal facility and how it managed to function. The police are also examining the treatment meted out to the people staying there and the manner in which narcotic substances were allegedly brought into the premises.

The source of the recovered heroin and the possible involvement of other persons linked to the centre are also being probed.

The SP also added that they found that some of the accused facing FIRs in various cases were also hiding here. He added that strict legal action would be taken against anyone found exploiting vulnerable people or compromising their freedom and safety under the guise of providing drug de-addiction treatment.