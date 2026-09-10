Ludhiana: Accused escapes police custody after kin attack raid team

According to an FIR filed at the Salem Tabri police station, a wanted accused managed to escape custody during a police raid in Gurnam Nagar on Jassian Road.After being apprehended alongside two other individuals, the suspect was allegedly pulled out of a police vehicle and rescued by his relatives. The SHO of Division Number 4 police station allegedly tried to persuade the group to clear the way. (HT FILE)

The case was registered on the complaint of ASI Amrik Singh, an investigating officer posted at Division Number 4 police station. The FIR names Vicky Hathori, his two daughters and others for obstructing the police party, manhandling personnel and facilitating the escape of accused Shubham alias Goru.

According to the FIR, the police team, comprising ASI Amrik Singh, SI Jeevan Singh and three senior constables, had gone to Vicky’s house in Mohalla Gurnam Nagar on September 6 while investigating a case of assault registered at Division Number 4 police station.

The police suspected that Shubham alias Goru, Vicky’s son-in-law and a key accused in the case, was hiding inside the house along with associates. The team surrounded the house and knocked on the gate, but women inside allegedly told them that there were no men present.

Vicky subsequently came outside from the market side and told the police that his son-in-law was not inside the house.

The situation changed when three men jumped from the roof of the house onto a neighbouring building and tried to flee through the rear lane. The police party managed to apprehend all three, who were identified as Shubham alias Goru, Gautam and Manav, according to the FIR.

The three were placed inside the police vehicle. However, the FIR alleges that Vicky, his two daughters, one of whom is Shubham’s wife, and several other people surrounded the vehicle and placed a scooter in front of it, blocking the police party’s way.

The SHO of Division Number 4 police station allegedly tried to persuade the group to clear the way.

According to ASI Amrik Singh’s complaint, Shubham’s wife reportedly struck her arm with a blade-like object, causing it to bleed, and threatened to implicate the police personnel in a false case.

The situation allegedly escalated when members of the group opened the rear window of the police vehicle and forcibly pulled Shubham out. He allegedly fled from the spot.

The police complainant said the personnel recorded videos of the incident.

The FIR further alleges that Vicky, his two daughters, the unidentified person and other members of the crowd manhandled and grappled with the police personnel while they were performing their official duties.

Police have registered the case under Sections 132, 221, 121(1), 351(3), 190, 191(3) and 61(2) of the BNS at Salem Tabri police station. Further investigation into the incident is underway.