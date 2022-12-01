Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana MC’s crackdown on encroachers continues

Ludhiana MC’s crackdown on encroachers continues

others
Updated on Dec 01, 2022 11:05 PM IST

While the Ludhiana MC team removed encroachments along roadsides and confiscated the material, the traffic police issued challans against violators, especially those who had their vehicles along roadsides

Ludhiana MC team and traffic police officials during the anti-encroachment drive in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)
Ludhiana MC team and traffic police officials during the anti-encroachment drive in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Continuing the crackdown on encroachers, the municipal corporation (MC) and traffic police conducted a joint anti-encroachment drive in Daresi, Meena Bazar and adjoining areas of old city for the second consecutive day on Thursday.

While the civic body removed encroachments along roadsides and confiscated the material, the traffic police issued challans against violators, especially those who had their vehicles along roadsides.

MC zonal commissioner (Zone A) Neeraj Jain said the civic body had received a number of complaints against the encroachments done by shopkeepers and street vendors, due to which traffic jams were being witnessed in these areas.

The drive was again conducted on Thursday to check resurfacing of encroachments.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out