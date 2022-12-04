Ludhiana: PAU chrysanthemum show to start on Dec 6

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) will hold the 25th Chrysanthemum Show on December 6 and 7 at the Dr Manmohan Singh Auditorium. The show will be jointly organised by department of floriculture and landscaping as well as the estate organisation, PAU.

This show is organised every year in memory of a renowned Punjabi litterateur Bhai Vir Singh, who was well known for his love for flowers. Satbir Singh Gosal, vice-chancellor of PAU, will inaugurate the show on December 6 at 12:30 pm.

Dr KK Dhatt, head, department of floriculture and landscaping, said that there will be 12 classes (incurved, reflexed, intermediate, spider, decorative, single, semi double, pompon/button, anemone, spoon) for the competition among individuals and institutions. The plants will be available for sale after inauguration on December 6 and 7 at ₹100 per pot, she added.