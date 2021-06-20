Ludhiana police chief extends ban on ‘VIP’ tags on vehicles

Commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal on Saturday extended the ban on writing ‘police’, ‘army’ and other such VIP tags on vehicles without authorisation. According to the police chief, anti-social elements and criminals can take advantage of such tags and threaten law and order.

Keep record of sale of army uniforms

The commissioner of police also issued orders to the shopkeepers, who sell army print clothes and uniforms, to keep a record of their sales and the identity of the buyers under Section 144 of the CrPC. Anti-social elements can misuse the same and commit crime in the city, he said. He ordered the shopkeepers to keep pictures, copies of identity proof, and phone numbers of the buyers. He also asked them to keep a record of the stock and submit it at the concerned police stations.

Ownership of second-hand vehicles

The commissioner also ordered that the ownership of second-hand vehicles be transferred to the new buyers within 30 days of purchase. Miscreants often buy old vehicles and do not get them transferred in their name, only to use them for criminal activities later, he said. Agrawal also banned the pasting of black films on windows of vehicles.

Ban on modified auto carts

Agrawal banned modified auto-carts, which are used to ferry goods, vegetables, fruits, and garbage. He said such vehicles are difficult to trace in case of mishaps or crimes as they don’t have number plates. The police chief further said stern action will be taken against violators and the order will remain in effect for the next two months. He also banned the modification of silencers of Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles.

Ban on sale of sub-standard helmets

Agrawal also banned the sale of sub-standard helmets in the city. He asked the sellers to sell helmets with ISI marks only.

Ban on sale, storage of plastic kite string

The police chief also banned the storage and sale of plastic kite string under Section 144 of the CrPC, terming it dangerous for humans as well as animals. He said that violators will face stern police action.

Keep record of guests

He also ordered all owners of hotels, guest houses, and other service apartments to maintain a record of visitors.

He said Ludhiana, being the industrial hub of Punjab, sees the arrival of thousands of businessmen daily, who stay in such premises, but their owners usually do not maintain a record of guests.