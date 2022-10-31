Ludhiana | Revenue officials among 9 booked for cheating

Division number 8 police on Sunday booked nine accused for furnishing fake clearance certificates of bank without clearing the loan they had availed to buy a piece of land.

The accused had submitted the document in the revenue department to get a certificate that the land is free from all outstanding.

The accused have been identified as MS Aryan Villa and Resort firm partners, including Manoj Kumar, Naresh Kumar, Ashok Kumar Mittal, Rohit Jain, Girdhari Lal, Neeru Kumari and Naresh Kumar, and revenue officials lambardar Taranjit Singh and halka patwari of Dhaipai village.

An FIR has been lodged following the statement of assistant general manager of State Bank of India, Fountain Chowk branch. The complainant stated that the accused had availed a loan of ₹25-crore against a piece of land. Meanwhile, the accused furnished fake clearance certificates. They produced the document to get a certificate from the revenue department to prove that the land is loan-free, he said.

He made a complaint to the police in August 2019 following which an inquiry was marked.

Sub-inspector Bhajan Singh, the investigating officer, said when a loan is taken against a land, the record of the same is maintained by the revenue department also. The accused cheated by furnishing a forged document with the department to get the government record updated that the land is loan-free, he said. “Since there are so many owners of this land, it is yet to be ascertained how the forged documents were obtained,” he added.

A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable, security or will etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.