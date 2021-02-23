Ludhiana school that evaded property tax to tune of ₹57 lakh to now pay ₹1.5 crore
After the management of Sacred Heart Convent School, Sarabha Nagar, failed to submit pending property tax of ₹1.15 crore, a team of the municipal corporation (MC) went to the school on Monday to issue a warning.
The school authorities submitted ₹18 lakh to the MC and sought time till Wednesday to pay the remaining amount.
After receiving a complaint that the school management was evading property tax, MC officials looked into the matter and found that the school had filed property tax returns for three years under the self-occupied category. But the school had been paying rent for the property in crores. The building owner or the tenant has to pay 7.5% of the annual rent as property tax, but in case of schools, 50% exemption is provided by the department.
It was found that the school management has evaded tax amounting to over ₹57 lakh by filing tax return under the wrong category. As per the tax evasion norms, a violator has to pay 100% penalty on the amount evaded. So the MC served a notice for recovery of ₹1.5 crore on the school on January 7.
MC superintendent Rajeev Bhardwaj said, “The school authorities were delaying the payment following which we issued a warning that the civic body will initiate sealing proceedings if the dues are not cleared. The management has paid ₹18 lakh and assured that the rest of the amount will be paid by Wednesday.”
Zonal commissioner Kulpreet Singh led the team of officials.
The MC team also recovered ₹10 lakh from the management of a bank in Kochar market area, which was caught evading tax recently. The MC officials said the bank authorities have to pay ₹20 lakh as tax, including penalty, and they have assured that pending ₹10 lakh will be paid by March 31.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
62-year-old ex-sarpanch held for raping 8-year-old in Palghar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Puducherry govt falls on brink of elections
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Film City DPR submitted, ₹10,500 crore needed for development
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ludhiana school that evaded property tax to tune of ₹57 lakh to now pay ₹1.5 crore
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Laundry machines worth ₹6.25 lakh at disbanded isolation centres in Ludhiana gathering dust
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Poor’ air in Delhi; IMD says mercury to hit 30°C again this week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi riots: AAP govt has disbursed over ₹26 crore as compensation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
One more arrested in Red Fort violence case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NCRTC starts work on bridge over Yamuna for Delhi-Meerut RRTS link
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
North MCD to pass a proposal for legal tag to makeshift temple in Chandni Chowk
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FIR against BJP leader for violating Covid norms at wedding reception
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Renowned obstetrician Dr Leela Gokhale passes away at 103
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fight over shortage of food at engagement ceremony leads to attempted murder
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Narrow escape for passengers as PMPML bus catches fire after accident with two-wheeler
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lockdown rumours have Punekars in near-panic mode; Market Yard vendors report heavy purchases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox