Ludhiana | Students display scientific zeal in district-level fair

Aimed at imparting practical understanding of scientific theories among students, a district-level science exhibition was held under the Rashtriya Avishkar Abhiyan at GSSS, Ayali Khurd, here on Monday. Students who had bagged first positions in the block-level competition participated in the event.

The competitions— organised on different themes, including agriculture and food security, energy resources and conservation, health, environmental issues and concerns, science and everyday life, disaster management, science games and toys— are being held in two categories for students from Class 6 to 8, and Class 9 and 10.

In the first category, Hina from GGSSS, Raikot, clinched the first position. Vaishnavi Pandey from GHS. Luhara, and Harmanjeet Kaur from GSSS, Kubba, secured the second and third position, respectively.

In the second category, Simranjeet kaur from GGSSS. Jagraon, bagged the first position, while Meghna from GGSSS, Bharat Nagar, obtained second position and Harjot Singh from GSSS, Tahli Sahib, secured the third position. Along with trophies and certificates, cash rewards of ₹2,100, ₹1,500 and ₹1,000 were accorded to students who obtained the top three positions, respectively.

Jasveer Singh, state resource person, science, said, “The themes for the competition have been upgraded as per the latest syllabus of NCERT (National Council of Educational Research and Training) which will help in building scientific temperament and improving their creative skills.”

He said that out of 534 upper primary schools in districts, over 90 per cent schools had participated in the block-level competitions.

Students who have won first positions will participate in the state-level science fair to be held at Ludhiana’s Meritorious School on November 3.