Ludhiana top cop extends ban on open sale of acid in city

Commissioner of police Naunihal Singh has extended the ban on the open sale of acid for two months and asked traders to renew their licenses timely to avoid police action. The traders have been asked to keep a photocopy of the buyer’s identity proof and have been prohibited to sell acid to buyers below the age of 18 years.

The top cop has asked the institutions and organisations who use acid for different purposes to maintain a record of its usage and depute nodal officers.

No sale, breeding of Thai Magur fish

Commissioner of police has banned the sale and breeding of Thai Magur fish in all areas falling under the jurisdiction of Ludhiana police commissionerate as it is harmful to health, preys on its breed, and also harms village ponds and animals.

Ban on use of drones

The police chief also banned the use of drone cameras in the city. He stated that anti-social elements could execute crimes by fastening explosives with drones. If someone needs drones for coverage of a marriage function, rally, etc, they have to take permission from the ministry of home affairs 15 days before the event.

Ban on songs promoting drugs and liquor

The commissioner of police extended the ban on songs promoting the consumption of liquor and drugs during live music concerts in the city. In the orders issued on Thursday, Naunihal Singh said that such songs instigate clashes among the youngsters and encourage them to consume liquor and drugs. The orders will be in effect for the next two months.

No firearms inside marriage palaces

Singh also banned the carrying of weapons in marriage palaces during functions. The top cop also ordered the marriage palace owners to ensure the same. He also said that if any incident occurs, the police will also take stern action against the marriage palace owner. The ban will be effective for two months.

The police chief also extended the ban on bursting crackers on busy roads under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

Depute security guards at ATMs during night

The police chief has ordered all banks to deploy at least one security guard at all ATM kiosks located under the jurisdiction of Ludhiana police from 8pm to 6am daily. In his orders issued under Section 144 of the CrPC, the top cop said during the stipulated time, no ATM would be allowed to remain open without a security guard. These orders would remain in force till the next two months.

Parking lot contractors told to keep record of owners of parked vehicles

Singh has ordered parking lot contractors and their employees to keep a record of owners of the vehicles parked on their premises.

Ban on sale of tobacco

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the commissioner of police has banned the sale of tobacco in the city to deter spitting in the open.

The police chief has extended the ban on begging in the city. The top cop also banned playing loud music and DJ between 10 pm and 6 am.

CCTVs at petrol pumps

The commissioner of police also ordered owners of petrol pumps, LPG gas agencies, marriage palaces, and money exchange shops to install CCTVs on their premises within 30 days so that criminal activity could be checked.