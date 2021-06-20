Ludhiana traffic police chalks out plan to deal with monsoons

Ahead of the monsoons, traffic police have chalked out a special plan to avoid traffic jams due to waterlogging.

Spots prone to water accumulation have been identified and they are looking to divert the traffic to other routes. They are also seeking the municipal corporation’s help to repair the roads.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, traffic) Gurdev Singh said that they have identified 12 points– including Dholewal Road, Vishwakarma Chowk, Giaspura, Sherpur Chowk, Chandigarh Road, Samrala Chowk, Transport Nagar Cut, Shingar Cinema Road, Jalandhar Bypass, Gill road and Rahon Road which are worst-affected during rains.

According to traffic police officials, faulty sewage covers are one of the main reasons behind the traffic mishaps during rainy days, as they are either above or below the level of roads or broken.

“We have requested the MC to repair pit holes on roads and faulty sewage covers. We have also requested them to clean sewage lines using suction machines, so that there is no problem of water accumulation,” said the ACP.

“The traffic police will serve the city no matter what the situation is. A special duty chart is being prepared for the monsoons,” he added.