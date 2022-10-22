Ludhiana | Woman climbs atop water tank over police inaction, family booked for abetment

Three days after a woman climbed atop a water tank on Sherpur Chowk alleging police inaction over a complaint regarding property dispute, police on Friday booked the woman’s father and other family members for persuading her to fake a suicide attempt to grab attention.

The accused have been identified as Hargobind Singh, Bhupinder Singh, Ramandeep Singh Mangu of Varinder Nagar, Kuldeep Singh of Industrial Area A, his wife and around five accused are unidentified yet.

The FIR has been registered on the complaint of inspector Sanjeev Kapoor, station house officer at Moti Nagar police station.

The SHO said that there was an ongoing dispute between the accused and a Gurudwara Management Committee regarding ownership of ten shops. On October 18, the woman, identified as Lovepreet Kaur, climbed atop the water tank on being asked by her parents and other family members. Police somehow convinced her and brought her down.

The accused adopted an inaccurate way to raise their voice and forcing their daughter to perform the act to threaten police, he said.

A case has been registered under Sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 109 (punishment of abetment if the act abetted is committed in consequence and when no express provision is made for its punishment) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused at Moti Nagar police station.