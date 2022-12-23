Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana: Burglars target SDM’s official residence

Ludhiana: Burglars target SDM’s official residence

others
Published on Dec 23, 2022 11:04 PM IST

The burglars targeted the SDM’s official residence when repair work was underway, at Officer’s Colony, near Rakh Bagh, Ludhiana

The FIR has been lodged against the burglars based on the statement of Satinderpal Singh of Mundian Kalan, a contractor, who is undertaking the repair at SDM’s official residence in Ludhiana. (HT FILE PHOTO)
The FIR has been lodged against the burglars based on the statement of Satinderpal Singh of Mundian Kalan, a contractor, who is undertaking the repair at SDM’s official residence in Ludhiana. (HT FILE PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A gang of burglars targeted the official residence of a sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), where repair work was underway, at Officer’s Colony, near Rakh Bagh, and decamped with taps, electric wires, switch boards and a washbasin. The incident has brought major embarrassment for the police, as the burglary took place in a high security zone.

The Division Number 8 police have lodged an FIR against unidentified accused and initiated investigation.

The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of Satinderpal Singh of Mundian Kalan, a contractor, who is undertaking the repair. Satinderpal said he locked the house on December 21 after completing his work and found the items missing the next day.

He also found that the windowpane was broken.

ASI Sukhwinder Singh, investigating officer, said that a case has been registered under Sections 457 and 380 of Indian Penal Code at Division Number 8 police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 23, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out