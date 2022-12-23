Ludhiana: Burglars target SDM’s official residence

A gang of burglars targeted the official residence of a sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), where repair work was underway, at Officer’s Colony, near Rakh Bagh, and decamped with taps, electric wires, switch boards and a washbasin. The incident has brought major embarrassment for the police, as the burglary took place in a high security zone.

The Division Number 8 police have lodged an FIR against unidentified accused and initiated investigation.

The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of Satinderpal Singh of Mundian Kalan, a contractor, who is undertaking the repair. Satinderpal said he locked the house on December 21 after completing his work and found the items missing the next day.

He also found that the windowpane was broken.

ASI Sukhwinder Singh, investigating officer, said that a case has been registered under Sections 457 and 380 of Indian Penal Code at Division Number 8 police station.