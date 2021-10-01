Ludhiana: Day after waste collectors’ protest, alternative dumping sites finalised

A day after garbage collectors raised an agitation over shifting of the secondary dump site behind Vardhman mills, MLA Sanjay Talwar along with the area councillors conducted a meeting with them and the municipal corporation (MC) officials at Zone B on Friday and resolved the issue.

Alternative sites have been finalised for the dumping of garbage. A decision was also taken to use MC vehicles to resolve the issues being faced in the door-to-door lifting.

As per officials, the garbage collected from wards 13, 14, 15, and 16 will be dumped at the compactor site near Central Jail, while the garbage of wards 18 and 19 will be dumped at the compactor site near Vardhman mills at Chandigarh Road. Until a permanent solution is found, the garbage of wards 7, 9, 10, 11, and 12 will be dumped at the vacant government land near the Central Jail.

Talwar said, “Alternative sites have been identified and the garbage collectors have also given their consent for the same. The MC will ensure proper and regular lifting of garbage from the houses,” he said.

Talwar calls agitation ‘politically motivated’

Meanwhile, Talwar slammed the opposition party leaders for allegedly provoking the garbage collectors to stage a protest against the ruling government and MC.

He said they had spread rumours that he had got the dump shifted from the site even though the decision was taken by the authorities for the betterment of the residents living in the vicinity.

Earlier, on Thursday, waste collectors protested against the municipal corporation and blocked Tajpur Road for around six hours. They opposed the shifting of the dumpsite behind Vardhman mills to a point near Central Jail on Tajpur Road and rued that it is difficult for them to pull their cart to that point.