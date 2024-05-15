Macbooks, phones, money stolen from 3 vehicles parked along Golf Course Road

Gurugram: Unidentified suspects were booked for allegedly stealing laptops, mobile phones, money, credit and debit cards and other documents after breaking into two SUVs and a car which were parked at two different locations along the Golf Course Road (GCR), police said on Wednesday. Unidentified men allegedly stole laptops, mobile phones, money, credit and debit cards and other documents after breaking into two SUVs and a car which were parked at two different locations along the Golf Course Road (GCR) in Gurugram. (Representational Image)

Investigators said that window panes of the SUVs – a Creta and Brezza and an i10 were smashed with an iron rod to gain access to the valuables in the vehicles. They said that the thefts took place between 7pm and 9pm on Monday.

In the first incident, 30-year-old Preeti Sinha, whose Creta was parked in front of the Central Plaza mall in Sector-53, alleged that her laptop, a mobile phone, handbag containing ₹3,000 cash, confidential documents related to her office work, PAN, Aadhaar and four debit and credit cards, driving licence and other items kept in a bag inside the SUV were stolen.

Sinha, a resident of a condominium in Sector-49, said in her complaint, “The incident took place between 7pm and 8pm. My SUV’s left rear door glass was broken.”

The second incident involved 27-year-old Ankit Gupta, an IIT-Palakkad alumni, who works in a financial firm in the city.

Gupta, a resident of Sushant Lok Phase-III, alleged that he had parked his Brezza below a gymnasium near the Sector 56 rapid metro station at 7.30pm.

“There were at least 40 more cars parked there. After returning from the gym at 9pm, I found my left rear window pane smashed and the laptop bag kept inside was stolen,” he said.

The bag had a Macbook provided by his firm, a wallet with ₹9,000 in it, a driving licence, a vehicle registration card, a credit and two debit cards and other items.

The third victim was Khusboo Dahiya whose i10 was also parked outside the gym and its rear window pane was also smashed. An imported Macbook kept inside a bag has been reported stolen.

Kapil Ahlawat, assistant commissioner of police (Sadar), said the same gang is suspected to be involved in all the incidents looking at the circumstances and timings. “We are scanning CCTV camera footage of the areas to trace and arrest them soon and recover the stolen valuables too,” he added.

Separate FIRs were registered for the thefts under sections 379 (theft) and 427 (mischief causing loss to the amount of ₹50 or above) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector-53 and Sector-56 police station on Tuesday.