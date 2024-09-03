Machine theft case: HC reserves order in bail application of Azam Khan

The Allahabad High Court on Monday reserved its order in a bail application moved by former cabinet minister Azam Khan in a machine theft case. (Pic for representation)

A criminal case was registered against Azam Khan alleging that he had stolen a road cleaning machine, which was purchased by Nagar Palika Parishad, Rampur district. It is further alleged that the said cleaning machine was later recovered from Azam Khan’s Jauhar University of Rampur.

Justice Samit Gopal reserved the judgment after hearing counsel for the applicant – Azam Khan and also the counsel for the state government.

One Wakar Ali Khan had lodged an FIR in the year 2022 at Kotwali, Rampur against Azam Khan, his son Abdullah Azam Khan and five others. It was alleged in the FIR that these persons in the year 2014, by misusing their power had stolen a government’s road cleaning machine, which was purchased by Nagar Palika Parishad, Rampur.

Later, this machine was recovered from the campus of Azam Khan’s Jauhar University. It is alleged that this machine was hidden in the land of Jauhar University, which was recovered by the state agency after digging the land.