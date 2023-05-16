Madrasa Board exams begin in U.P. today: DMO holds meeting with principals for fair conduct

Close circuit cameras have been installed in five madrasas of the district that have been made examination centres for the Madarasa Board examinations scheduled to start from Wednesday. Ashutosh Pandey, district minority welfare officer, holding a meeting with principals of madrasas on Tuesday (HT Photo)

On the eve of the examinations, Ashutosh Pandey, district minority welfare officer, held a meeting with principals of madrasas and gave them tips for fair conduct of examinations.

The entire examination process will be monitored online from the district minority welfare office apart from flying squads that will check these centres.

Pandey said 2,010 students will be appearing in the examination of Molvi Munshi equivalent to High School, Kamil equivalent to Intermediate, and Fazil parallel to graduation.

In Gorakhpur, five centres have been made in Darul Uloom Husainia, Anjuman Islamia, Madarsa Ziaul uloom and others.

Abdur Rahman