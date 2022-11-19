Magh Mela 2023: Dist, rail officials mull over facilities, crowd management

PRAYAGRAJ: Preparations for the annual religious fair of Magh Mela 2023, which would be held at the Sangam ghat in Prayagraj, have intensified. Along with the district administration, the railways officials have also started gearing up for yearly congregation of devotees. On Friday, a meeting in connection with the Magh Mela preparations was held under the chairmanship of Mohit Chandra, divisional railways manager (DRM) of Prayagraj division, and Vijay Vishwas Pant, divisional commissioner, at the DRM office.

During the meeting, a blueprint of managing the devotee turnout was discussed. The officials resolved that preparations would be made keeping in mind the huge crowd that had gathered at all the railway stations of Prayagraj for the Kumbh 2019. Besides, discussions were also held on the route for the devotees to reach the Mela area from the railway stations and arrangements of trains for them at regular intervals, especially during the main bathing festivals.

A joint team of railway and district administration officials was also constituted during the meeting for effective crowd management. The strategy to effectively manage devotees on regular and excessive rush days was also deliberated upon, said divisional commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant. He added that a proposal to prepare a contingency plan was also prepared.

Meanwhile, DRM Mohit Chandra said that after preparing joint teams of volunteers, their orientation sessions should be held. Preparation for the installation of signage at key places in the city was also stressed upon. It was also discussed that encroachments should be removed from the roads leading to site of the fair so that the devotees do not face any problem, he added. Before the fair, encroachments would be removed around all the railway stations as well. Talks were also held on the need to remove encroachments from the Nawab Yusuf Road. Officials also thought over the need of special trains on the Ayodhya and Vindhyachal routes during the Magh Mela.

{BOX WITH THE STORY}

Dist officials to ensure tight security, facilities for devotees during religious fair

PRAYAGRAJ: Prayagraj’s district magistrate Sanjay Kumar Khatri, in a meeting with railway officials on Saturday, stressed the need to enhance basic facilities at all railway stations. “There should be several ticket counters in the Magh Mela area too. Night shelters have already been prepared around the railway stations for the convenience of the devotees,” he said. In a similar vein, SSP Prayagraj Shailesh Kumar Pandey said that security arrangements should be increased at all railway stations. Discussions on deputing police teams to manage security outside railway stations were also held.