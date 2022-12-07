Magh Mela-2023: PNN to launch registration drive for cattle

In a first, the Prayagraj Nagar Nigam (PNN) will conduct a registration drive for cattle in a bid to save them from ill treatment during the Magh Mela-2023 (January 6 to February 18).

The PNN will regularly carry out inspections of cows and calves brought to be given in charity at the Mela and will ensure that they are well fed and are in good health. The PNN will take action and will lodge FIRs under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act if they are found roaming neglected in the Mela area, officials said.

Veterinary officer at Nagar Nigam Dr Vijay Amrit Raj said devotees give cows and calves as charity under religious traditions but do not take care of their health and food. After completion of their religious duties, the cow and calves are often let loose in the Mela area to fend for themselves. Such cattle roam around in the Mela area unclaimed.

A herd of cows and calves was found last year under the open sky shivering due to chilly winds on the sands of Sangam.

In a bid to avert such incidents, registration of cattle brought for religious purposes at Magh Mela has been made compulsory. Besides registration, the devotees who arrive with cows will have to take good care of them and have to make arrangements of fodder in their camps for them. Regular inspections of temporary cow sheds and those kept in camps will be carried out to ensure that they are not suffering from negligence.

Registration of camels which are being used for rides on the sands of Sangam will also be carried out. The veterinary officer said that any stray cattle found in the Mela area will be caught and kept at the Kanji house.