Magh Mela-2026 to embrace ‘seven chakras’ theme

The Magh Mela, held annually on the sacred Sangam banks of Prayagraj, is set to take on a vibrant new avatar this January. This year, the administration plans to offer pilgrims and visitors a visually striking and spiritually immersive experience by centering the event on the theme of the seven energy centers, or chakras, of the human body, officials said. Colours finalised for the seven sectors of the mela area (Sourced)

The administration had submitted a detailed proposal for a theme-based revamp of the fairgrounds, which has now received state government approval. At the core of the concept is the number seven, a figure of profound significance in Indian philosophy, religion and culture. From the seven musical notes and seven colors of the rainbow to the seven sages (Saptarishi) and the seven energy centers (Sahasrara, Ajna, Vishuddhi, Anahata, Manipura, Swadhisthana and Muladhara), seven symbolizes completeness, divinity and spiritual harmony, officials said.

During the practice of Kalpavas, which emphasises renunciation, purity, devotion, celibacy, discipline, worship, meditation and charity, the administration aims to give devotees a glimpse of the fair’s spiritual essence and the path to moksha.

“In this context, all seven sectors of the fair will be decorated in the colors corresponding to the seven energy chakras. Welcome gates will be built at each sector in its designated color. Pontoon bridges will be painted saffron, while LED-lit flags displaying religious symbols will be installed on existing lamp posts. Along the walls of each sector, a three-foot-wide boundary strip in the sector’s color will feature the emblems of the state government and the Magh Mela. These steps will help visitors easily identify sectors and give the fairground a more organized and visually coherent appearance,” said Prayagraj divisional commissioner Saumya Agarwal, chairperson of the Prayagraj Mela Authority.

“Seven is a sacred number in Hindu tradition, representing divine principles and spiritual alignment,” said Acharya Hari Krishna Shukla, an expert in Indian philosophy and astrology. “Designing the Magh Mela around the seven energy chakras reflects an effort to integrate tradition, aesthetics and cultural symbolism in a meaningful way.”

As part of the makeover, all seven entry gates and pontoon bridges will follow the chakra-inspired color palette. Canopies will be installed on each bridge to enhance both safety and visual appeal. Boats on the Sangam will also join the transformation, adorned with umbrellas in seven vibrant colors, battery-operated LED lights and Magh Mela branding.

For the first time, colour-coded changing rooms will be set up along the ghats, adding to the visual coherence of the mela. Fountains on the Sangam will be illuminated with seven-colored lights, creating a mesmerizing nighttime spectacle visible from afar, officials said.