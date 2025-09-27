Magh Mela: Prayagraj gears up with ₹120 crore proposal, expanded layout

Following the resounding success of Mahakumbh 2025, the upcoming Magh Mela 2026 in Prayagraj is poised to be another spectacular celebration. The Public Works Department (PWD) is expected to receive the largest share of funds, followed by the electricity department, health department, Mela Authority, and tourism department. (HT FILE)

Anticipating a greater influx of pilgrims, the district administration has proposed a ₹120 crore budget to the state government to ensure seamless arrangements, confirmed SDM (Mela) Vivek Shukla.

This year, the mela area is planned to expand to 800 hectares, featuring upgraded residential and infrastructure facilities. To better manage the expected crowd, each sector will be divided into two sub-sectors—such as, Sector 1 and 1A—allowing for improved organisation and accessibility.

Preparations are expected to accelerate once the budget receives approval, likely within the next 15 days. As September draws to a close, officials are ramping up groundwork to ensure the event’s safety and success.

Soon after assuming charge, divisional commissioner Soumya Agrawal convened a high-level meeting with the Prayagraj Mela Authority to review and accelerate preparations. Officials highlighted that in 2024, the mela had a budget of ₹79.8 crore, whereas this year the proposal has been raised by about ₹40 crore, bringing the total request to nearly ₹120 crore.

The Public Works Department (PWD) is expected to receive the largest share of funds, followed by the electricity department, health department, Mela Authority, and tourism department.

The mela grounds are also being expanded—while the 2024 event spanned 750 hectares with sectors up to 5 and 5A, the 2026 layout will implement a dual-subsector system to maximize space utilization and improve services.

This year, however, natural challenges are hindering preparations. Officials report that repeated flooding in the Sangam area—mainly caused by increased pressure from the Yamuna river—has left behind heavy silt and soil deposits, resulting in marshy, waterlogged conditions.

“In a normal year, the stronger flow of the Ganga deposits sand that helps firm up the ground,” explained SDM Shukla. “But this time, the Yamuna’s dominance has left the area muddy and unsuitable for immediate construction,” he added.

Authorities are now waiting for the soil to dry under prolonged sunlight before commencing ground layout and infrastructure development. “There is an unusually high amount of soil this year. Work on the Mela grounds will only begin once the land dries sufficiently,” he said.