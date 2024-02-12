Magh Mela tent fire leaves two with burn injuries

Two persons received burn injuries while trying to douse a fire which erupted in a tent at Machhli Bandar Mutt camp, in the Magh Mela area, on Monday evening. Firefighters reached the spot and controlled the fire before it could spread to adjoining tents. The injured were admitted to SRN Hospital for treatment. For representation only (HT FIle Photo)

The fire erupted suddenly in a tent at the camp in sector-4 of Mela area. A seer Chandrama Narayan and another person raised an alarm and tried to contain the fire. However, they received burns trying to put out the fire. The tent was completely gutted in the fire.

Chief fire officer, mela, SK Chaudhary, said that firefighters immediately rushed to the spot on receiving information and controlled the fire. Investigations were being carried out to ascertain the reasons behind the fire, he added.

A massive fire broke out at Kinnar Akhada camp in the Mela area on Thursday night. Four persons received burn injuries in the incident and were admitted to SRN Hospital. On Sunday, one of them identified as Rajkumar of Karenda village died while undergoing treatment. The deceased used to play music at the camp.