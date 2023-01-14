Home / Cities / Others / Mahakumbh 2025: MoUs worth 969 crore for tourism sector projects inked in Prayagraj

Mahakumbh 2025: MoUs worth 969 crore for tourism sector projects inked in Prayagraj

others
Published on Jan 14, 2023 06:03 PM IST

The proposed projects range from an eco-tourism set-up to the construction of a resort and wellness centre among others.

A mini tent city near Arail with comfy tents put up for tourists during the ongoing Magh Mela-2023 in Prayagraj (HT PHOTO)
A mini tent city near Arail with comfy tents put up for tourists during the ongoing Magh Mela-2023 in Prayagraj (HT PHOTO)
ByK Sandeep Kumar

PRAYAGRAJ In the run-up to Mahakumbh 2025, agreements for investments worth 969 crore in Prayagraj’s tourism sector have been inked, said officials. The proposed projects range from an eco-tourism set-up to the construction of a resort and wellness centre among others.

Officials claim that there is already a lot of interest among investors for Mahakumbh, which is scheduled to be held in Prayagraj in 2025. The grand and divine manner in which the state and the central governments organised Prayagraj Kumbh 2019 led to the arrival of more than 24 crore people to the holy land of Triveni. The government estimates that more than 40 crore people may come to the district during the Mahakumbh in 2025, thus an immense potential for the tourism sector, officials point out.

Regional tourism officer of Prayagraj, Aparajita Singh, said that considering the count of visitors expected to come to Prayagraj for the upcoming Mahakumbh-2025, investors have already started coming forward with investment proposals in the tourism sector. An MoU has already been signed for an investment of 969 crore in Prayagraj in tourism and more proposals are likely soon, she claimed.

Investors have been showing maximum interest in eco-tourism and resorts. Singh said that, so far, the biggest investment for tourism has been committed by Ikawa Agro Daily Pvt Ltd worth 375 crores. This group wants to invest in the possibility of eco-tourism in the Shringverpur area of the district. Apart from this, signing of an MoU has been agreed upon for the investment of 300 crores for the construction of a resort. For this, Shaurya Naturopathy and Resort India Pvt Ltd have committed to invest 200 crore for a wellness centre while 100 crore would be invested by Vedic Cottage and Resort Pvt Ltd for setting up a resort, added Singh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    K Sandeep Kumar

    K Sandeep Kumar is a Special Correspondent of Hindustan Times heading the Allahabad Bureau. He has spent over 16 years reporting extensively in Uttar Pradesh, especially Allahabad and Lucknow. He covers politics, science and technology, higher education, medical and health and defence matters. He also writes on development issues.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out