Mahakumbh 2025: MoUs worth 969 crore for tourism sector projects inked in Prayagraj

PRAYAGRAJ In the run-up to Mahakumbh 2025, agreements for investments worth ₹969 crore in Prayagraj’s tourism sector have been inked, said officials. The proposed projects range from an eco-tourism set-up to the construction of a resort and wellness centre among others.

Officials claim that there is already a lot of interest among investors for Mahakumbh, which is scheduled to be held in Prayagraj in 2025. The grand and divine manner in which the state and the central governments organised Prayagraj Kumbh 2019 led to the arrival of more than 24 crore people to the holy land of Triveni. The government estimates that more than 40 crore people may come to the district during the Mahakumbh in 2025, thus an immense potential for the tourism sector, officials point out.

Regional tourism officer of Prayagraj, Aparajita Singh, said that considering the count of visitors expected to come to Prayagraj for the upcoming Mahakumbh-2025, investors have already started coming forward with investment proposals in the tourism sector. An MoU has already been signed for an investment of ₹969 crore in Prayagraj in tourism and more proposals are likely soon, she claimed.

Investors have been showing maximum interest in eco-tourism and resorts. Singh said that, so far, the biggest investment for tourism has been committed by Ikawa Agro Daily Pvt Ltd worth 375 crores. This group wants to invest in the possibility of eco-tourism in the Shringverpur area of the district. Apart from this, signing of an MoU has been agreed upon for the investment of ₹300 crores for the construction of a resort. For this, Shaurya Naturopathy and Resort India Pvt Ltd have committed to invest ₹200 crore for a wellness centre while ₹100 crore would be invested by Vedic Cottage and Resort Pvt Ltd for setting up a resort, added Singh.

