Mahakumbh 2025: Tradition of showering of petals from helicopters on saints and pilgrims to continue

The tradition of showering flowers from helicopters on pilgrims and saints—a timeless custom honouring Sanatan culture and faith, will continue in honouring Mahakumbh-2025 pilgrims. Prayagraj divisional commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant said that such floral tributes have become a tradition in several religious congregation like Kumbh, Magh Mela, Kanwar Yatra, etc. Flower petals being showered from a helicopter on the pilgrims taking the dip at Sangam in Prayagraj (HT FILE)

He stated, “This revered tradition will continue during Mahakumbh-2025, with plans to extend the flower showers not beyond Sangam Nose to include all major ghats, in view of the expected rise in the number of devotees. A detailed action plan for this currently underway.”

Since the formation of the Yogi government, the tradition of showering flower petals on devotees in Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a powerful symbol of reverence for Sanatan culture and faith. Whether it is holy bathing festivals during Kumbh, the Magh Mela, or the Kanwar Yatra, the Yogi government has consistently honoured devotees with this gesture.

In 2021, lakhs of devotees witnessed this spectacular gesture on the auspicious day of Mauni Amavasya, creating a wave of appreciation with #PushpVarsha trending widely on social media.

For Mahakumbh-2025, this tradition is planned to be organised on a grander scale, especially on the days of major bathing festivals, further enriching the spiritual ambiance and leaving a lasting impression on devotees worldwide, officials shared.

The once-in-12-year fair, as per traditions will kick-start with the bathing festival of Paush Purnima on January 13, 2025, followed by ‘Makar Sankranti’ Shahi Snan on January 14 and the Mauni Amavasya bathing festival on January 29. The bathing festival of ‘Basant Panchami’, which would be the third and the final Shahi Snan of this fair, will take place on February 3, 2025. The ‘Achala Saptami’ bathing will take place on February 4, and ‘Maghi Purnima’ snan on February 12. The last official bathing festival of Maha Shivaratri would take place on February 26 marking the conclusion of the 54-day mega fair.