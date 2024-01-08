‘Mahakumbh ‘25 to bring economic self-reliance to thousands of people’

The government of Uttar Pradesh is working hard to ensure a magnificent Mahakumbh-2025 celebration on the sandy banks of Sangam in Prayagraj. The gathering of saints, seers, pilgrims, and tourists also promises to create employment and earning opportunities for many people, promoting self-reliance, claim officials. In the recently held sixth meeting of the apex committee for organising Mahakumbh, 61 projects worth ₹ 795 crore were approved. In the previous five meetings, the state government also approved 260 other projects worth a whopping ₹ 3810 crore through the apex committee. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The Yogi government is expected to invest thousands of crores to develop permanent infrastructure and beautify the city for the once-in-12-year religious fair.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The president of Eastern UP Chamber of Commerce and Industry Vinay Kumar Tandon said that due to crores of devotees and tourists expected to attend the Mahakumbh, Sangam city and the surrounding areas will generate a business worth thousands of crores to meet their needs. Nearly two-and-a-half lakh people will get employment just by organising the Mahakumbh Mela alone, he shared.

“Apart from the Mahakumbh area, devotees and tourists coming from different areas of the district and city will also become a source of employment and income generation for the local people,” Tandon added.

In the recently held sixth meeting of the apex committee for organising Mahakumbh, 61 projects worth ₹795 crore were approved. In the previous five meetings, the state government also approved 260 other projects worth a whopping ₹3810 crore through the apex committee. The work on most of these projects is going on at a fast pace.

More than 35,000 people in various sectors including travel, hotels, tent city, and sanitation etc are likely to get employment opportunities, said Tandon.

The state president of All India Traders Union of Confederation Mahendra Goyal said, “Development in infrastructure and tourism will create more employment opportunities in the district. Apart from this, more than 1 lakh people are likely to get direct employment in the public works department, Jal Nigam, power corporation, tourism department, railways and Roadways.”

It is also expected that around 25,000 employees will get employment from solar, electrical equipment and furniture-related companies.

Mahakumbh Mela officer Vijay Kiran Anand said that special attention will be paid to cleanliness and 65,000 sanitation workers will be deployed for this.

In this way, around 40,000 workers including skilled and semi-skilled workers like electricians, carpenters, plumbers etc who set up the tent city will get the opportunity to work in organising the Mahakumbh.