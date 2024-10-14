Menu Explore
Mahakumbh: 30 gates depicting 14 gems of Samudra Manthan to deck up mela area

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Oct 14, 2024 06:08 AM IST

According to Aparajita Singh, regional tourism officer, Prayagraj, as part of the beautification plan in the Mela area, around 30 temporary thematic gates have been planned to be set up

To make the forthcoming Mahakumbh a memorable and divine event, the state government is going all out to make the devotees get a visual treat of the Sanatan Dharma, through its various unique initiatives.

(File pic for representation)
(File pic for representation)

In one such never before undertaken exercise, the tourism department has decided to set up 30 temporary thematic gates depicting the 14 gems obtained from Samudra Manthan as mentioned in mythological story of Kumbh. The unique initiative is aimed to give a firsthand feel of the story of Samudra Manthan and Kumbh.

According to Aparajita Singh, regional tourism officer, Prayagraj, as part of the beautification plan in the Mela area, around 30 temporary thematic gates have been planned to be set up. Initially the work on the project was stalled owing to floods in mela area, but with the flood water receding, EOI (Expression of interest) have been invited for the construction of these temporary thematic gates.

“So far, designs of 600 gates have been received from 10 firms as per the expression of interest. Out of these 600 designs, work is underway to issue tender for the selected designs,” she said.

As per Singh, for the theme of all these gates, 14 gems obtained from Samudra Manthan have been selected which would help portray the mythological story of Kumbh. These gates would be constructed keeping the ancient sculpture science in mind.

The regional tourism officer further informed that these gates would be constructed in all four directions in Kumbh area, but priority to its location would be given in those sectors of the mela area where more movement of tourists and devotees was expected. Signages of major sectors of mela area would also be installed around these gates.

Moreover, she informed, special lighting arrangements would be made around these thematic gates which would enhance visibility of these gates thereby attracting the attention of tourists and devotees arriving in Kumbh Mela area, not only from different parts of the country but also from the world over.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
