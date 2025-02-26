Mahakumbh a proof of Hindu unity: Yogi

HT Correspondent Earlier, Yogi, who arrived here on a two-day visit, chaired a meeting with officials, directing them to prioritise women’s safety during Mahashivratri on Wednesday (HT)

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the Mahakumbh is not just a religious gathering but a testament to Hindu unity and diversity.

He was speaking after unveiling a book titled ‘Kumbh Mela: A Microcosm of the Hindu World’ at an event here.

Authored by the late historian and former Allahabad University faculty prof Gyanendra Kumar Rai, the book explores the historical evolution of the Kumbh Mela from ancient times to the modern era.

Prof Rai passed away while working on the book, after which his daughter Dr Smita Rai completed it and his wife Asha Rai, ensured its publication.

The author had expressed a wish that CM Yogi should launch the book as he considered him a global proponent of Sanatan Dharma.

Addressing the gathering, the CM extended heartfelt condolences to prof Rai’s family and praised the book for offering deep insights into the traditions of the Akhadas, their role in preserving Sanatan Dharma and the significance of Kalpavas as a living tradition in Hinduism.

Earlier, Yogi, who arrived here on a two-day visit, chaired a meeting with officials, directing them to prioritise women’s safety during Mahashivratri on Wednesday. He said he will offer ‘Jalabhishek’ at Pateshwar Nath Temple near Pipiganj in Gorakhpur on the occasion.

Stressing the importance of cleanliness around temples, Yogi emphasised that devotees should feel safe and face no difficulties.

He instructed officials to maintain smooth traffic management near prominent temples. The CM also reviewed the progress of various ongoing development projects in the region.