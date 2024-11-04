Menu Explore
Mahakumbh: Drivers, boatmen and guides in spl tracksuits to assist pilgrims

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Nov 04, 2024 06:20 AM IST

The administration has introduced distinct tracksuits for each of the four key groups—drivers, boatmen, guides, and cart operators—making identification simple for visitors seeking assistance.

In line with the state government’s vision for a well-organised and accessible Mahakumbh 2025, a plan has been devised to provide drivers, boatmen, guides, and cart operators in the Mela area with special tracksuits as uniforms.

A devotee chants hymns at Sangam (File)
A devotee chants hymns at Sangam (File)

These uniforms will make service providers easily identifiable, allowing pilgrims and tourists to quickly locate and approach them for assistance, thereby contributing to a smoother, more organized Mahakumbh experience, officials said. The administration has introduced distinct tracksuits for each of the four key groups—drivers, boatmen, guides, and cart operators—making identification simple for visitors seeking assistance.

The tracksuits will also feature the Mahakumbh and Tourism Department logos, helping confirm the identity of service providers and ensuring transparency in the assistance offered. This system is expected to reduce confusion and enhance the overall visitor experience, said Aparajita Singh, Regional Tourism Officer, Prayagraj. The special uniforms will not only add visual appeal but also make it easier for visitors to locate and approach service providers, she added.

