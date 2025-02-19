Mahakumbh fuels Kashi-Vindhyachal-Ayodhya religious circuit

With a massive influx of Mahakumbh pilgrims visiting Kashi, Vindhyachal and Ayodhya daily, Uttar Pradesh’s planned religious circuit—Kashi-Vindhyachal-Prayagraj-Ayodhya—is rapidly taking shape, fueled by a boom in travel and hospitality. A crowd of devotees seen in a street, Varanasi. (PTI)

Since the start of Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, over 1.80 crore devotees have offered prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi in 34 days, while 1.25 crore devotees have visited Maa Vindhyavasini Temple in Mirzapur, officials confirmed. The Kashi Vishwanath administration estimates that the number of visitors will surpass two crore by Mahashivratri.

Tour operators report an unprecedented demand for taxis and accommodations as pilgrims continue traveling between Kashi, Ayodhya, and Prayagraj. Manmohan Gupt, a leading tour operator in Varanasi, noted, “The surge in devotees has already solidified the foundation of the religious circuit. Taxi demand has skyrocketed.”

Rahul Mehta, president of the Varanasi Travels Welfare Association, said, “The religious circuit envisioned by the Uttar Pradesh government is already in motion. Over 5,000 four-wheelers are fully booked until February 26, with pilgrims traveling between Kashi, Ayodhya, and Prayagraj.” He predicts that the influx will continue well beyond Mahakumbh.

UP’s religious tourism project

The state government recently announced plans to develop a new religious circuit spanning seven districts—Prayagraj, Varanasi, Chandauli, Ghazipur, Jaunpur, Mirzapur, and Bhadohi—covering 22,000 square kilometers. This initiative, a key project of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, aims to boost religious tourism and impact over 2.38 crore people.

Notable sites within the state include Ayodhya, Chitrakoot, Maa Vindhyavasini Dham, Kashi, Mathura, Vrindavan, Barsana, Nandgaon, Govardhan, and Prayagraj. With Mahakumbh acting as a catalyst, the region’s religious tourism is poised for long-term growth.