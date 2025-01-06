Mahakumbh: Police attendance goes digital, paper records replaced

Uttar Pradesh Police has taken a significant step towards realizing the vision of a digital Mahakumbh-2025 by implementing a fully digital attendance system for its personnel deployed in the sprawling 4,000-hectare mela area in Prayagraj. NSG commandos keep vigil ahead of Mahakumbh at Sangam in Prayagraj (HT)

Shifting from traditional paper-based records, the attendance of police personnel deployed for the grand event is now being recorded digitally, saving time and facilitating maintenance of records, informed officials.

All police personnel assigned duty for the Mahakumbh-2025 are being trained for their roles at the event. Their attendance during the ongoing training sessions is being recorded biometrically, saving significant time and simplifying record management, they added.

Around 50,000 police and security personnel are being deployed to ensure the safety of an estimated over 40 crore pilgrims expected to participate in Mahakumbh-2025. Around 40,000 have already been deployed, including 22,953 policemen in the fair area, 6,887 for the Prayagraj Commissionerate, 7,771 for the GRP, and 1,378 women police officers. Compared to 22,998 policemen deployed in the Mahakumbh-2013 and 27,550 in the Kumbh-2019, the upcoming fair will see an increase of 10,061 additional policemen.

Among these, the number of civil police personnel is 18,479, women police number 1,378, traffic police number 1,405, besides 1,158 armed police personnel, 146 mounted police personnel, 230 of the transport branch, 510 of the local intelligence unit, 4,000 of Jal Police, and 13,965 home guards.

SSP Kumbh Mela, Rajesh Dwivedi, said that biometric attendance not only saves time but also enhances record accuracy. “Earlier, it was difficult to maintain a traditional register for attendance for policemen in different parts of the huge tent city, but digital attendance has freed us from these hassles,” he shared.

The first and second phases of training, involving over 10,000 police personnel, have already been completed, while the third phase is currently underway. Personnel from nearly all districts of Uttar Pradesh have arrived for duty in the Mahakumbh.

Their complete details have been securely stored in the biometric system, ensuring proper monitoring and management of the workforce during the event, the official said.