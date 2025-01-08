Mahakumbh: Pomp on show at Chhavni Pravesh as 3 Vaishnav Akhadas enter Mela area

With just four days left for Mahakumbh 2025 to begin, three Ani (Vaishnav) Akhadas including the Shri Panch Nirmohi, Shri Panch Digamber and Shri Panch Nirvani entered the Mahakumbh Mela area together on Wednesday. Seers of three Vaishnav Akhadas taking part in Chhavni Pravesh procession on Wednesday. (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)

The seers of the three Akhadas proceeded for the Mela with drums, Nagadas with their entourage from KP Inter College ground in the afternoon, even as people lined the streets with folded hands in greeting the seers.

The Vaishnav seers of the Akhadas together in a procession of about 70 tractors, proceeded towards Madhvapur Sabzi Mandi from Mahatma Gandhi Marg. Their deities Lord Ram and Hanuman present in front of the procession was followed by seers of the Akhadas carrying religious flags on foot as well as riding elephants and horses.

Pradhan Mantri of Khakchowk Management Committee Mahamandaleshwar Swami Santosh Das ‘Satua Baba’, Shrimahant Rajendra Das, Shrimahant Ramji Das and other seers kept walking with the procession.

In the grand procession of the three Akhadas, seers with ‘dharm dhwaja’ of each of the three Akhadas led the way, accompanied by the rhythmic beat of the drums and devotional music. Following closely behind, the Naga Sanyasis, revered as protectors of Sanatan Dharma, marched with trishuls, spears and swords in hand, carrying the idol of their deity.

The ‘Chhavni Pravesh’, as the procession is called, passed through various localities before reaching Sangam banks via Kali Sadak and Triveni Road, with the Naga Sadhus, riding horses, exhibiting their skills with sword and spear. At the Madhavapur Sabzi Mandi, people started showering flowers.

Midway Tulsi Peethadheeshwar Swami Rambhadracharya joined the procession near the Gaudiya Math in Tularambagh, which made the eager devotees jostle to get a glimpse of Swami Rambhadracharya, clicking pictures of the revered seer, while women also pushed through the crowd to bow in front of the chariot of the Swami.

On learning of Swami Rambhadracharya joining the procession, Maha Mandaleshwar Swami Santosh Das ‘Satua Baba’ came and greeted Swami Rambhadracharya by bowing before him.

Mahamandaleshwars of foreign origin remained the centre of attraction in the procession of other Akhadas. Among the followers of Sai Maa, Maha Mandaleshwar Sasa Koka had come from America. Along with her Mahamandaleshwar Anant Das, Maha Mandaleshwar Rameshwaranand were also present in the procession, who were also from America.

As part of the ceremonial entry, the city and mela administration welcomed the seers with garlands and floral showers, while the people of Prayagraj were blessed with the rare sight and blessings of the Naga Sanyasis.

Present to greet the procession were divisional commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, DM of Mahakumbh Nagar Vijay Kiran Anand, ADM (Mahakumbh) Vivek Chaturvedi and police officers.

Seers of the Naya Udasin Akhada will enter Mahakumbh on January 10.