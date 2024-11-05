Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Nov 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mahakumbh: Renovation of major temples in Prayagraj nears completion

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Nov 05, 2024 08:30 AM IST

Three key departments—the tourism department, Smart City, and Prayagraj Development Authority—are working in collaboration to finish these projects at an accelerated pace.

The renovation and restoration of historic temples of Prayagraj is nearing completion.

Mahakumbh: Renovation of major temples in Prayagraj nears completion
Mahakumbh: Renovation of major temples in Prayagraj nears completion

Three key departments—the tourism department, Smart City, and Prayagraj Development Authority—are working in collaboration to finish these projects at an accelerated pace.

The tourism department is currently overseeing 15 temple corridor and renovation projects, with 14 set for completion by November 15 and the final project by November 30.

Key projects nearing completion include the Bhardwaj Corridor, Mankameshwar Temple Corridor, Dwadash Madhav Temple, Padila Mahadev Temple, Alop Shankari Temple, and nine other temples.

Meanwhile, the Smart City initiative is handling three major projects, all slated for completion by November 15. These are the Akshayavat Corridor, Saraswati Koop Corridor, and Patalpuri Corridor.

Additionally, the Prayagraj Development Authority is finalising two projects: the renovation of Nagvasuki Temple, targeted for November 30, and the Hanuman Temple Corridor set to be completed by December 10.

Vivek Chaturvedi, additional mela officer for Mahakumbh, said “Preparations for Mahakumbh are progressing at fast pace. The temple corridor and renovation work are in their final stages. The mela administration has prioritised both the faith and the comfort of all devotees and tourists attending Mahakumbh to ensure a memorable experience for them.”

To mention, chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Union tourism and culture minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat emphasized the importance of timely completion of the projects during a review meeting of Mahakumbh held in Lucknow recently.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //