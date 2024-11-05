The renovation and restoration of historic temples of Prayagraj is nearing completion. Mahakumbh: Renovation of major temples in Prayagraj nears completion

Three key departments—the tourism department, Smart City, and Prayagraj Development Authority—are working in collaboration to finish these projects at an accelerated pace.

The tourism department is currently overseeing 15 temple corridor and renovation projects, with 14 set for completion by November 15 and the final project by November 30.

Key projects nearing completion include the Bhardwaj Corridor, Mankameshwar Temple Corridor, Dwadash Madhav Temple, Padila Mahadev Temple, Alop Shankari Temple, and nine other temples.

Meanwhile, the Smart City initiative is handling three major projects, all slated for completion by November 15. These are the Akshayavat Corridor, Saraswati Koop Corridor, and Patalpuri Corridor.

Additionally, the Prayagraj Development Authority is finalising two projects: the renovation of Nagvasuki Temple, targeted for November 30, and the Hanuman Temple Corridor set to be completed by December 10.

Vivek Chaturvedi, additional mela officer for Mahakumbh, said “Preparations for Mahakumbh are progressing at fast pace. The temple corridor and renovation work are in their final stages. The mela administration has prioritised both the faith and the comfort of all devotees and tourists attending Mahakumbh to ensure a memorable experience for them.”

To mention, chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Union tourism and culture minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat emphasized the importance of timely completion of the projects during a review meeting of Mahakumbh held in Lucknow recently.