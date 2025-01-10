Mahakumbh: Septuagenarian couple from Bihar to complete 12 years of Kalpwas

Prem Kumar Jha, a 73-year-old a farmer, and his wife, Gauri Devi (71), residents of Ghared village in Madhubani district, Bihar are on the verge of completing the sacred 12-year-long Kalpwas, known as ‘Purna Kumbh’. The auspicious journey, which began in the 2013 Mahakumbh at the sandy banks of Sangam, holds deep spiritual significance. 73-year-old Prem Kumar Jha and his wife 71-year-old Gauri Devi at their EP tent in Mahakumbh Nagar on the sandy banks of Sangam. (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)

Parents to four well-settled children, Prem Kumar Jha and Gauri Devi now devote their lives entirely to spirituality and the pursuit of moksha. Residing in a modest, dimly lit EP tent in sector 6 of the mela area, designated for Kalpwasis, the couple follows a rigorous disciplined routine. Their schedule includes, morning and evening Ganga snan, puja, kirtan, cooking and attending daily sermons delivered by renowned saints in mela area.

Prem Kumar Jha said, “We first came for Kalpwas in 2013 Mahakumbh with my mother Urmila Devi. It was an extraordinary, almost otherworldly experience. My mother introduced us to this sacred practice. Unfortunately, she passed away four years ago and is not with is in this Mahakumbh.

He added that both he and his wife have taken solemn pledge to observe the Kalpwas with ‘Niyam and Nishtha’. They avoid interaction with outsiders, bathe twice a day in morning and evening, do rigorous ‘puja path’ besides ‘bhajan-kirtan’.

“We wish to attain moksha. Have seen everything this world has to offer. Everything is God. If we were to leave this world, we would feel most blessed to do so at the sacred Triveni. All our four children, including two daughters and two sons are happy and doing well in life. What more could we possibly ask for?” he added with contentment.

The tradition of Kalpwas is uniquely rooted to Prayagraj. It begins from the 11th day of the Hindu month of Paush and continues until the 12th day of Magh, During this period, Kalpwasis—pilgrims who take a solemn pledge—stay in tents along the banks of the Sangam, dedicating themselves to strict religious practices. It includes bathing thrice in the sacred waters of the Ganga, adhering to the principles of patience, non-violence and devotion and austerity> meals are taken only once a day, reflecting their commitment to simplicity. To fulfil the pledge, this tradition must be observed continuously for 12 years.