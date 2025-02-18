Mahakumbh sets sanitation benchmark with ‘Zero Discharge’ initiative: Officials

Along with faith, devotion, peace, and liberation, Mahakumbh is setting new benchmarks in waste management and sanitation. The local administration has successfully treated wastewater from over 1.5 lakh toilets daily, ensuring zero discharge into the river (HT Photo)

A remarkable highlight of this Mahakumbh is the wastewater management system and zero discharge policy, ensuring that no polluted water is released into the river.

These efforts have surpassed even global benchmarks, presenting a unique and inspiring model for largescale events worldwide, said officials.

The local administration has successfully treated wastewater from over 1.5 lakh toilets daily, ensuring zero discharge into the river—a feat the world is witnessing.

Officer on special duty (Mahakumbh) Akanksha Rana said, “The vision of a clean Mahakumbh, inspired by PM Modi and CM Yogi, is setting new milestones each day. Despite the massive influx of over 52 crore pilgrims, the vision of a garbage-free, plastic-free, and clean Mahakumbh has been successfully realized. Mahakumbh 2025 is now a model for future large-scale religious gatherings.”

She further said that over 1.5 lakh toilets, including soak-pits, FRP, and mobile units, have been set up across the mela area. A QR code-based monitoring system ensures real-time maintenance, while jet spray cleaning technology and eco-friendly chemical solutions help maintain hygiene and odor-free sanitation facilities.

To manage the daily waste generated, the authorities have established a robust waste management system, processing 650 metric tons (MT) of waste every day at the Baswar plant. For efficient garbage collection, 120 hopper tipper trucks and 40 compactors have been deployed, while 94 suction machines have been installed for liquid waste management. Additionally, 25,000 dustbins have been placed across the Mela grounds to ensure cleanliness.

To further enhance waste disposal efficiency, 37 lakh garbage liner bags have been utilized throughout the event. For the first time, the Prayagraj Mela Authority has introduced 350 suction machines and 1.5-litre toilets and urinals, ensuring zero discharge into the river.

In a major step towards river conservation, three temporary and three permanent sewage treatment plants have been constructed to prevent pollution. While the installation of toilets was completed ahead of Mahakumbh, they are being monitored and maintained daily throughout the event to ensure hygiene and efficiency. Post-Mahakumbh, the safe disposal of waste and site restoration will be carried out with utmost vigilance, maintaining the highest standards of environmental sustainability, claimed officials.