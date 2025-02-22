Mahakumbh: Top officials on ground to manage huge crowd expected for Mahashivaratri

In view of the influx of pilgrims, the local administration has intensified preparations to manage the immense crowd that gathers on the weekend and the days before the last bathing of Mahashivaratri, set to take place on February 26. For representation only (HT FIle Photo)

A proper plan has been prepared and implemented to complete various processes including railway, traffic diversion, parking, officials said.

To implement it properly and to ensure that the devotees do not face any inconvenience, the officials themselves have taken charge and increased their activity at ground zero.

Work being done on basis of a proper plan

DM of Prayagraj Ravindra Mandar said that there has been an increase in the movement of devotees before the last bathing through trains, flights and roads with a bulk coming in on two-wheelers and four-wheelers.

In view of the huge crowd in the Mahakumbh, a proper plan has been prepared, which is being implemented on the ground and all kinds of efforts are being made at the administrative level to ensure that the devotees do not face any inconvenience and their journey

is pleasant. In view of the last bathing festival, these efforts are being accelerated, he added.

The Prayagraj DM said all officers and employees are constantly monitoring the situation by staying on the field to ensure the implementation of the plan of preparations made for the convenience of the devotees.

“We are constantly trying to work on the feedback of the devotees for their benefit and make their experience better. Continuous work is also being done on the traffic system. The police are implementing the traffic diversion scheme on weekends, peak days and holidays. For this, police officers have also been briefed and alerted,” he said.

Coordination between senior officers

CM Yogi Adhityanath is constantly monitoring the situation to ensure that the experience of local people and devotees is good. In such a situation, good coordination is being established with the districts on all the borders of the district, Mandar said.

He said that this work is going on continuously under ADG Zone Bhanu Bhaskar and Prayagraj police commissioner Tarun Gauba, due to which good coordination has been established and through this all the work is being completed by continuous discussions.