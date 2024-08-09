Mahakumbh-2025: 190 cell towers to come up, provide seamless mobile experience

Crores of pilgrims and tourists coming for Mahakumbh-2025 can look forward to a robust and reliable mobile network when in Sangam city. A mobile cell tower (HT File Photo)

To ensure that visitors face no communication problems and get good connectivity anywhere in the sprawling tent city spread across 4,000 hectares, 190 temporary cellphone towers will be installed in the Mela area on the banks of Sangam, officials said.

Besides, permanent mobile towers will also be erected on all government land to solve network issues within city limits, they added.

After receiving instructions from the Union ministry of telecom, all mobile companies have agreed to take necessary steps in their regard, officials said.

Officials from Uttar Pradesh gave this information recently, when cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba questioned the telecom department about preparations during a meeting in Delhi.

It was said that companies like BSNL, Vodafone, Airtel and Reliance Jio have given their consent letter to install 190 temporary towers in the mela area. Their mobile towers will be installed at different locations. Along with this, OSB cable will also be laid in the areas around the fair area. This will make the network stronger, said officials.

At the same time, consent has been received to install permanent towers on the buildings of government units like Railways, Army, municipal corporation and government schools which will permanently solve the problem of poor mobile networks and call drops in the city limits, officials said.

Mahakumbh Mela Adhikari Vijay Kiran Anand confirmed the move.