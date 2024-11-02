Mahakumbh-2025 app, website attracting traffic from across globe

Launched by UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath on October 6, the official website and app of Mahakumbh-2025 is generating interest from across the world with hits and downloads being reported from countries of North America, South America and Europe. Mahakumbh-2025 official website homepage (HT Photo)

The website— https://kumbh.gov.in/— has registered over 80,000 hits while the app has been downloaded 1,500 times till just October 31, officials said.

Most of the hits have come from countries like Brazil, United States, Australia and France, besides Uruguay, officials said.

The mobile app too has been downloaded by more than 1,500 people including 1,209 people who have downloaded this app on Android phones and 326 who have downloaded it on iPhones, they added.

Divisional commissioner, Prayagraj, Vijay Vishwas Pant said, “Mahakumbh-2025 is a huge religious event. People are showing great response to the official website and the app which was launched by the chief minister. They will prove to be a big help to pilgrims and tourists coming to Prayagraj to be a part of this event from across the country and abroad.”

“Mahakumbh’s official website https://kumbh.gov.in/ and mobile app are getting a good response. Thousands of hits on the site and downloads apps have been recorded in just a few days of their official launch. We are promoting the site and the app so that more and more people come here and witness this mega religious event,” said Vijay Kiran Anand, Mahakumbh Mela Adhikari.

Designed with Prayagraj’s ancient spiritual heritage in mind, the ‘Mahakumbh Mela 2025’ app provides devotees with easy access to information on ghats, temples, and other religious sites across Prayagraj. This digital tool is aimed at enriching the pilgrimage

experience, making the journey smoother and more meaningful for devotees visiting Prayagraj.

Through the app’s ‘Plan Your Pilgrimage’ feature, users can select ‘Get Direction to Ghat’ to access routes to seven key ghats, including Dashashwamedh ghat, Qila, Rasoolabad and Maheva among other places.

The Yogi government is enhancing the beauty and facilities of Prayagraj’s ghats and sacred sites. Major locations like Dashashwamedh and Qila Ghats are undergoing extensive improvements, with a focus on providing devotees with comprehensive insights into religious traditions.

Kumbh—the iconic religious and cultural event in Prayagraj—recognised globally, is also listed as an intangible cultural heritage by UNESCO—a testament to the richness of Indian culture.

Seers too promoting Mela abroad

Seers have also started publicity efforts abroad for Mahakumbh-2025. Recently, Niranjani Akhara Peethadheeshwar Swami Kailashanand Giri, during his visit to Malaysia, invited Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and tourism minister Shiv Kumar to attend the Mahakumbh-2025.

Mahakumbh logo being sent to embassies

The Prayagraj Mela Authority has sent the official logo of Mahakumbh-2025 to the NRI department. Now the process of sending people to embassies in 194 countries of the world has started. The event will be branded globally, and in November and December Indian embassies in every country will organise road shows, rallies and meetings to promote Mahakumbh-2025, officials said.