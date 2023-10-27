Mahakumbh-2025: Chief secretary gives Sept ‘24 as deadline for completion of projects

Durga Shankar Mishra, chief secretary of Uttar Pradesh, on Friday inspected the development works being carried out in Prayagraj ahead of Mahakumbh-2025 and issued instructions to the officials of the concerned departments to ensure timely completion of the projects while maintaining quality. Chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra holding a review meet in Prayagraj on Friday. (HT Photo)

In a meeting held with officials, the chief secretary gave a new deadline of September 2024 for completion of the development works for the mega religious fair. He said that any problems related to the work should be immediately reported and sorted out.

During his visit to Prayagraj, the chief secretary inspected the ongoing development works at Airport Road, Subedarganj flyover, tourism development works at Nagvasuki Temple, River Front Road, Dashawamegh Ghat, Bade Hanuman Temple, Akshayvat, MRF Centre Naini, Digital Kumbh Museum, Sewarage Treatment Plant Naini, Triveni Pushp, Tent City and Saraswati Hi-Tech City and other sites.

The chief secretary, while inspecting the four-lane road connecting Kaushambi tourism spots to Prayagraj and non-stop connecting roads from airport to Sangam, issued instructions to the PWD to complete the works on time and focus on plantation drive in the green field patch.

He then visited the under-construction auditorium and convention centre at the science faculty of AU and issued orders to complete the works on time and ensure quality. He also inspected the newly constructed hockey turf.

Later, he held a meeting with officials at the Circuit House during which he said that September 2024 can be considered as the deadline of works. He said that 40 crore people from across the world are expected to be part of the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj and before this all works should be completed on time.

The chief secretary expressed satisfaction over the works but issued some necessary instructions to NHAI officials over construction of ring road and Raebareli-Prayagraj Highway.

Principal secretary tourism Mukesh Meshram, chief secretary urban development DP Singh, ADG zone Bhanu Bhaskar, divisional commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, police commissioner Ramit Sharma, IG Chandra Prakash, DM Navneet Singh Chahal, PDA vice chairman Arvind Chauhan, and municipal commissioner Chandra Mohan Garg were present in the meeting.

The chief secretary directed to expand the Integrated Control and Command Centre (ICCC) and connect it with railways to keep an eye on the crowd during the Mahakumbh. He further instructed officials to launch awareness drives for cleanliness.

